Indie Lens Pop-Up Virtual Screenings

Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS’s Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders and organizations to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics and social issues, to family and community relationships.

Join one of our local partners. including the University of Alaska, Anchorage’s Multicultural Center for film screenings and community-driven conversations featuring documentaries seen on PBS’s Independent Lens at Indie Lens Pop-Up.

COVID-19 is impacting our nation. Due to the crisis, our local partners, alongside ITVS will be hosting digital only screenings and virtual events. Make friends, share stories, and join the conversation.

All screenings are free and open to the public.

Upcoming Virtual Screenings

Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip

When: Tuesday, November 10th from 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm (AKST)

Where: Virtual Screening via OVEE

RSVP Required: RSVP HERE

Live Chat & Panel Discussion following the film



Panelists

Jonathan Scott, Director | Denise Becenti, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority | Joyce Johnson, Co-Executive Director, Beloved Community Center | Nelson Johnson, Pastor Emeritus, Faith Community Church | Anya Schoolman, Executive Director, Solar United Neighbors



FREE to all UAA students and the Anchorage Community



Check back for more screening dates as they become available!