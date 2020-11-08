Alaska’s COVID-19 case count sets record over the weekend

Katie Church, an RN at Bartlett Regional Hospital, demonstrates putting on personal protective equipment to handle a patient infected with COVID-19 on Monday, April 7, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Alaska’s coronavirus cases hit a new record over the weekend, with more than 1100 cases recorded in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s 604 cases set a daily record and marked the first time the daily count has exceeded 600. Nearly all of the new cases were in Alaska residents

RELATED: Anchorage School District postpones start of in-person learning

State health department models show that cases could continue to double every two-and-a-half weeks. At a Friday press conference, health officials warned the state could reach its hospital bed capacity before the end of November.

There are now 119 people in the hospital with or suspected of having COVID-19, though no new deaths were reported over the weekend. Many health experts fear that as cases begin to spread to older age groups, deaths could start to rise substantially. Currently, most cases are still being reported in younger age groups.