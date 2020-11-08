Anchorage School District postpones start of in-person learning

Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop at Huffman Elementary School on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage School District has postponed the start of in-person learning as coronavirus infections in the city continue to rapidly rise.

That’s according to an email signed by Superintendent Deena Bishop and sent to school district employees Sunday evening.

Bishop wrote that the district will no longer resume in-person learning on Nov. 16 for younger and higher-needs special education students because of increasing community spread of the coronavirus and the rising demand placed on the city’s medical capacity.

Bishop described the decision as heartbreaking, and said the district “remains steadfast” in getting students back into schools. Bishop did not provide a date in her email for when in-person instruction might resume. She said she’ll provide another update Nov. 15.

“In the meantime, please wear masks in public, practice good hygiene, and follow the Municipal and State health mandates,” Bishop wrote. “If everyone does their part in reducing the spread of the virus, the community will be on its way to getting students and staff back into the classroom where they love to be.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.