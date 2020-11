Muskox, near Nome. (Public Domain photo by Jason Gablaski, Bering Land Bridge National Preserve, National Park Service)

Alex Trebek died of cancer over the weekend, leaving fans of the long-running trivia show, “Jeopardy!” mourning its host’s passing.

That includes current and former staff at the Musk Ox Farm in Palmer, which Trebek visited and donated to for more than three decades.

John McKee was director of the Palmer Musk Ox Farm from 1986 to 1991. McKee says when he found out that the musk ox was Trebek’s favorite animal, he decided to reach out.

LISTEN HERE: