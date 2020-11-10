Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A woman in an anorak holds up a photo frame and looks through it
Jacqui Lambert, originally from Kotzebue, was one of several Americans featured in the Biden campaign’s victory video. (Screenshot of Joe Biden video)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The true number of COVID cases in Alaska is even higher than reported. And, Anchorage residents debate the risks and rewards of in-person learning. Plus, an Inupiaq dancer from Kotzebue appears in the President-elect’s victory video.

Reports tonight from:

  • Lex Treinen, Nat Hez, Kavitha George and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Izzy Ross in Dillingham

