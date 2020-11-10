Alaska reports 8 COVID-19 deaths

A scanning electron micrograph of a cell (blue) heavily infected with particles of SARS-CoV-2 (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Eight Alaskans have died of COVID-19, the largest single-day report of the pandemic, the state’s health department reported Tuesday.

Five of the deaths are classified as recent, while information on the other three is still being finalized, according to Department of Health and Social Services spokesman Clinton Bennett.

State data shows that four of the Alaskans were Anchorage residents while the fifth was a resident of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. It wasn’t immediately clear what Alaska community the other three were from.

A total of 92 Alaskans have died of COVID-19 since March.

On Tuesday, the state also reported 524 new coronavirus cases among residents and seven new cases among nonresidents.

