Hear how Alaska’s own Ninja Warrior tackles life’s obstacles

American Ninja Warriors Nate DeHaan and Nick Hanson on DeHann’s Warped Wall (Photo by Katie Basile, KYUK – Bethel)

This week on Addressing Alaskans we’re hearing from Nick ‘Iligutchiak’ Hanson, better known as ” The Eskimo Ninja” from the T.V. show “American Ninja Warrior.” Hanson was the first Inuit to compete on the physically demanding show requiring contestants to maneuver through a high-tech obstacle course. His experiences growing up around substance abuse and mental illness in rural Alaska made him want to share his story, bridge cultural divides, and inspire the next generation.

Hanson is joined by friend and fellow “ninja” Grant McCartney, “The Island Ninja.”

This program was presented by the Alaska World Affairs Council and is moderated by AWAC President and CEO Lise Falskow.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED:

Friday, September 11th, 2020 via Zoom

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE