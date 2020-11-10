New outbreak reported at Anchorage Pioneer Home

The Anchorage Pioneer Home on Aug. 31, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

A new outbreak of COVID-19 has hit the Anchorage Pioneer Home, infecting 10 of its residents and four staff members.

The first case was reported on Nov. 3, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, which runs the state’s Pioneer Home system.

The Pioneer Homes provide assisted-living care to older Alaskans. Across the country, COVID-19 has been particularly deadly in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities that serve older adults.

So far, the current Anchorage Pioneer Home outbreak has not been linked to any hospitalizations or deaths, the health department said in a statement Tuesday. At least two residents died in a previous outbreak at the facility in August.

Another outbreak is ongoing at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home, the health department said. Two residents and two staff at that facility have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 3. Since Sept. 21, 38 residents and 32 staff have tested positive at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. Only four are considered active.

Residents at both homes will be tested every three to four days until there are no positive cases at the facility for two straight weeks, according to the state health department.