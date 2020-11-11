Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Juneau health professionals say they’re seeing more mental health issues among kids. And, chicken coop keepers in Bethel wonder what’s killing all their chickens. Plus, the Anchorage Assembly will now tax e-cigarettes like other tobacco products.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman, Adelyn Baxter and Pablo Peña in Juneau
- Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Anna Rose MacArthur and Greg Kim in Bethel
- Robyne in Fairbanks