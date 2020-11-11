Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Julie McWilliams lost her full flock of 23 chickens. She, like other Bethel chicken owners, believes minks are behind the killing of her flock. (Photo courtesy of Julie McWilliams via KYUK)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Juneau health professionals say they’re seeing more mental health issues among kids. And, chicken coop keepers in Bethel wonder what’s killing all their chickens. Plus, the Anchorage Assembly will now tax e-cigarettes like other tobacco products.

Reports tonight from: