Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A dozen redish blond chiecken inside a pen
Julie McWilliams lost her full flock of 23 chickens. She, like other Bethel chicken owners, believes minks are behind the killing of her flock. (Photo courtesy of Julie McWilliams via KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Juneau health professionals say they’re seeing more mental health issues among kids. And, chicken coop keepers in Bethel wonder what’s killing all their chickens. Plus, the Anchorage Assembly will now tax e-cigarettes like other tobacco products.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman, Adelyn Baxter and Pablo Peña in Juneau
  • Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Anna Rose MacArthur and Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Robyne in Fairbanks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR