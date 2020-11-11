LISTEN: Featuring Alaskan, new doc puts single moms on the road to finding fulfilling careers

Wasilla resident Maliaq Kairaiuak (right) is joined by fellow roadtrippers Kiera Bradley (center) and Gabriel Hall in a production still. (Roadtrip Nation)

An Alaska woman joins two other single mothers on a road trip to learn about finding sustaining careers in a new documentary film.

It’s called “Roadtrip Nation: A Single Mom’s Story,” and it features Wasilla resident Maliaq Kairaiuak traveling with her fellow moms, interviewing other women to highlight the different paths they took to find fulfilling careers.

Kairaiuak says it was an inspiring, eye-opening experience, but at its heart, it was also just a roadtrip with like-minded moms.

LISTEN HERE: