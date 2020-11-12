Kotzebue man accused of murdering brother, injuring housemate in knife attack

Kotzebue, along the edge of the spit. (Jenn Ruckel/KNOM)

Authorities say a 33-year-old Kotzebue man is dead and his younger brother is in custody, suspected of fatally stabbing him with a knife on Tuesday.

Court filings identify the deceased as John Clarion Dowai who police say they found bleeding outside his home around 5 p.m. Tuesday. He allegedly told police that his 32-year-old brother Jake Dowai had attacked him.

Prosecutors also allege that the younger Dowai attacked Rebecca Jones, who lived with both of them. She had fled to a bedroom before she was stabbed and injured with serious injuries.

Both stabbing victims were transported to Maniilaq Health Center. Jones was medevacked to Anchorage. But Dowai died just before 8 p.m. before he could be medevacked to Anchorage.

Police say they recovered a hunting knife in a sink near a large red stain that looked like blood.

John Jake Tagud Dowai was arrested by Kotzebue police and charged with second degree murder, attempted murder and other charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 23.