Signing his first pro contract in 2002, Jamar Hill left Alaska to play outfielder with the New York Mets. However, after years of playing, he realized he wanted to help players with their skill and technique, instead of being a celebrity athlete. As the president of Gamers Baseball Alaska, he now coaches all school levels of baseball. Helping kids understand team building, core values and how to find ones passion, even if it isn’t baseball.

Video and Story by Matt Faubion

Music by FirstCom Music