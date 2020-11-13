Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 13, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
U.S. congressional candidates Alyse Galvin and Al Gross concede. And, hospital officials across Alaska say the surge in covid cases is threatening healthcare systems. Plus, a new video game is set in the Southeast community of Hoonah.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau