Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 13, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A health care provider in full personal protective equipment in a Juneau hospital room.
A health care provider provides care on April 7, 2020, for a woman hospitalized in an isolation room in the critical care unit of Bartlett Hospital, in Juneau, Alaska. on (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

U.S. congressional candidates Alyse Galvin and Al Gross concede. And, hospital officials across Alaska say the surge in covid cases is threatening healthcare systems. Plus, a new video game is set in the Southeast community of Hoonah.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin, Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka
  • Jacob Resneck in Juneau

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR