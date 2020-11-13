Coronavirus: Update on help for small business, renters facing eviction

National and state elections were, and continue to be, major distractions from a global pandemic that is tightening its grip around Alaska. Congress and the President have failed to agree on a supplemental CARES Act to stabilize U.S. small business and residents facing evictions.
On the next Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska, we’ll speak with local experts on what relief is still available for small businesses and those who fear losing their apartments or homes. We’ll discuss the growing need as relief stalls in Washington.
Just a few details:
- The CDC Moratorium on Evictions expires December 31, 2020
- Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Advances (from $1,000-$10,000 depending on number of employees) are no longer available. Loans are still being processed.
- Payroll Protection Program (PPP) funds are gone
What will fill these gaps? As always, your questions and comments are welcome. Please join us.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUEST:
- Rebecca Kruse, Alaska Bar Association pro bono committee
- Nikole Nelson, Executive Director, Alaska Legal Services Corporation
- Chris Schutte, Director of Economic and Community Development, Municipality of Anchorage
LINKS:
- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, information for homeowners and renters related to COVID
- Alaska Legal Services Corporation, COVID 19 resources page
- Alaska Legal Services Corporation Facebook page
- Gov. Dunleavy 6-point plan on Covid Relief, website
- Alaska Cares state grant website, (oversubscribed since September 15)
- Municipality of Anchorage Coronavirus updates page
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air
- LIVE: Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m
- RE-AIR: Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.