Coronavirus: Update on help for small business, renters facing eviction

National and state elections were, and continue to be, major distractions from a global pandemic that is tightening its grip around Alaska. Congress and the President have failed to agree on a supplemental CARES Act to stabilize U.S. small business and residents facing evictions.

On the next Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska, we’ll speak with local experts on what relief is still available for small businesses and those who fear losing their apartments or homes. We’ll discuss the growing need as relief stalls in Washington.

The CDC Moratorium on Evictions expires December 31, 2020

Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Advances (from $1,000-$10,000 depending on number of employees) are no longer available. Loans are still being processed.

Payroll Protection Program (PPP) funds are gone

What will fill these gaps? As always, your questions and comments are welcome. Please join us.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

Rebecca Kruse, Alaska Bar Association pro bono committee

Nikole Nelson , Executive Director , Alaska Legal Services Corporation

Chris Schutte, Director of Economic and Community Development, Municipality of Anchorage

