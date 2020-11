Left to Right: Molly Dieni, Lisa Hawkins, and Adriana Latonio make up a cappella group Pipeline Vocal Project (Photo courtesy of Pipline Vocal Project via Facebook)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Pipeline Vocal Project. This homegrown a cappella trio’s mission is to sing, perform, and educate. From virtual performances and an active social media to workshops and singing telegrams, PVP has a lot going on, but they’re just getting started.

We’re joined by PVP singers Lisa Hawkins, Molly Dieni, and Adriana Latonio.

LINKS: