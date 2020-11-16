Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 16, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A skier in a blue and red white striped race uniform skis on a snowy trail with spruce trees around
Hannah Halvorsen of APU Nordic Ski Center at a recent training session at Hillside Ski Area in Anchorage on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell and other Alaska Republicans sick with the coronavirus. Congressman Don Young was released from the hospital yesterday. And, how Alaska health officials are preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, Alaska’s elite skiers weigh the risks of international competition this season.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Jeremy Shieh in Juneau
  • Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka

