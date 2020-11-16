Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 16, 2020

Hannah Halvorsen of APU Nordic Ski Center at a recent training session at Hillside Ski Area in Anchorage on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell and other Alaska Republicans sick with the coronavirus. Congressman Don Young was released from the hospital yesterday. And, how Alaska health officials are preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, Alaska’s elite skiers weigh the risks of international competition this season.

Reports tonight from: