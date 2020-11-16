Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 16, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell and other Alaska Republicans sick with the coronavirus. Congressman Don Young was released from the hospital yesterday. And, how Alaska health officials are preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, Alaska’s elite skiers weigh the risks of international competition this season.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jeremy Shieh in Juneau
- Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka