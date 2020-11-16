‘It Will Never Happen To Me’:Growing Up with Addiction

A cot inside of the Rainforest Recovery Center in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Growing up to become an addict is never part of anyone’s plan. Yet, it is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans grow up in a family struggling with addiction. Despite witnessing firsthand, children who grow up around substance abuse often go on to experience addiction, dysfunctional relationships, and mental health problems as adults themselves.

What are the emotional impacts of growing up in addicted family systems? Why is it that people so often grow up to repeat the same behaviors that they swore they would never engage in? How do adult children of those experiencing addiction heal and learn to develop healthy intimate relationships?

On the next Line One, bestselling author and addiction expert Dr. Claudia Black will join us to discuss the impacts of growing up with addiction and to help identify the steps people can take to heal from these challenging home environments.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

Guest: Dr. Claudia Black, addiction author, speaker, and trainer

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

