Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A blue boat with white cabins on top is moored on a dock with mountains in the background.
The Wilderness Adventurer, a small Uncruise ship, docked in Juneau on April 23, 2020. On Aug. 1, the ship was the first tourism passenger ship to sail in Southeast Alaska during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jennifer Pemberton / KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Health officials say the state’s healthcare system is cracking under the weight of the pandemic. And, Southeast Alaska communities explore the idea of tourism bubbles. Plus, Alaskans look for covid-safe ways of socializing this winter.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Anna Rose MacArthur and Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan

