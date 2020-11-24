Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The Wilderness Adventurer, a small Uncruise ship, docked in Juneau on April 23, 2020. On Aug. 1, the ship was the first tourism passenger ship to sail in Southeast Alaska during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jennifer Pemberton / KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Health officials say the state’s healthcare system is cracking under the weight of the pandemic. And, Southeast Alaska communities explore the idea of tourism bubbles. Plus, Alaskans look for covid-safe ways of socializing this winter.

Reports tonight from: