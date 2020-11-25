Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Byron Corral helps pass out boxes of food at the Food Bank of Alaska’s emergency distribution site at Tikahtnu Commons in East Anchorage on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Trump administration denies a key permit for the Pebble Mine. And, Alaska’s food banks see an influx of people in need. Plus, the island village of Kake moves closer to energy independence.

