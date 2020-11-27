Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 27, 2020

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Greer Gehler is an Anchorage emergency room nurse who recently tested positive for the coronavirus. (Greer Gehler photo)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

An Anchorage ER nurse discusses being one of many healthcare workers getting sick with COVID-19. And, a college student from the village of Noorvik wins the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Plus, Kenai Peninsula business owners struggle to enforce mask wearing without an official mandate.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Claire Stremple in Haines
  • Jared Griffin in Kodiak

