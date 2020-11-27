Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 27, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
An Anchorage ER nurse discusses being one of many healthcare workers getting sick with COVID-19. And, a college student from the village of Noorvik wins the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Plus, Kenai Peninsula business owners struggle to enforce mask wearing without an official mandate.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Claire Stremple in Haines
- Jared Griffin in Kodiak