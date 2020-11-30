Anchorage city manager steps down

Bill Falsey in March, 2020.

Anchorage’s city manager Bill Falsey is stepping down from his position on Tuesday.

Falsey, who is running for Anchorage mayor, has been in the position since Nov. 2017, according to a city press release announcing his resignation. He previously served as the municipal attorney beginning in 2015.

Falsey has been running the city’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a familiar face at press conferences early on in the pandemic, giving regular updates on the city’s preparations and challenges.

Falsey is also credited with overseeing the $1 billion-sale of ML&P to Chugach Electric Association. And recently he helped with the mayoral transition after former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz resigned.

Falsey will jump right into campaigning, with his first fundraiser scheduled for Tuesday, the first day his resignation is effective, according to his campaign’s website.

He’ll be succeeded by Anna Henderson, who has been serving as deputy city manager.