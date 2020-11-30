LISTEN: Is the pandemic pushing more people into avalanche zones?

A 2015 photo of an avalanche in Hatcher Pass (courtesy of Alaska Backcountry Ski Addiction Facebook group.)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are worrying signs that an unprecedented number of skiers, snowboarders and snowmachiners are heading into Alaska’s backcountry this winter. And with more people traveling in avalanche terrain, the risk of serious accidents increases.

Could this new enthusiasm for extreme outdoor activities bring grim consequences? Snow safety experts and avalanche forecasters join us on Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Casey Grove

GUESTS:

Wendy Wagner , Director of the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center

, Director of the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center Jed Workman , Director of the Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center

, Director of the Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center Melis Coady , Director of the Alaska Avalanche School

, Director of the Alaska Avalanche School Jason Borgstede, Owner Blue and Gold Boardshop

