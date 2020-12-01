Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Inmates at the Goose Creek prison and their loved ones grapple with a growing coronavirus outbreak. And, some Bristol Bay residents cheer the denial of a permit for the Pebble Mine, others are disappointed. Plus, one of Alaska’s oldest standing churches gets an upgrade.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Katherine Rose in Sitka
- Sabine Poux in Kenai