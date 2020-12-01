Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Goose Creek Prison. (Ellen Lockyer/KSKA)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Inmates at the Goose Creek prison and their loved ones grapple with a growing coronavirus outbreak. And, some Bristol Bay residents cheer the denial of a permit for the Pebble Mine, others are disappointed. Plus, one of Alaska’s oldest standing churches gets an upgrade.

