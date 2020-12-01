Anchorage announces voucher program to assist during shutdown

(Creative Commons photo by Laura Thorne)

As Anchorage enters another shutdown this month, the city is launching a $1 million voucher program to help people purchase essentials like groceries, gasoline and medication.

Residents who fall into specific income brackets or are already enrolled in the Alaska Temporary Assistance Program, Medicaid, Denali Kid Care, unemployment or pandemic unemployment, and food stamps or pandemic food stamps are eligible to apply.

Individuals can receive up to $200 and families up to $400. The vouchers will come in the form of non-transferrable gift cards that can be spent on eligible daily expenses from Carrs, Fred Meyer, Natural Pantry, or Red Apple, according to a statement from the city on Tuesday. The cards can’t be spent on tobacco or alcohol and can’t be redeemed for cash.

The program is being funded out of the remaining $15 million in CARES Act money that the city has available. At a press conference last week, Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson said she would be working with the Assembly to distribute that money to help businesses and residents make ends meet while restrictions are in place.

Applications close on December 13 at 11:59 pm. If the city receives more applications than they have money for, vouchers will be awarded by a lottery. They are available online at www.muni.org/assistance.