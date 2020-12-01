Facility test reveals more than half of Goose Creek inmates have been infected with COVID-19

The outdoor recreation area for the Special Management Unit at Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla in October. (Anne Hillman/Alaska Public Media)

Facility-wide testing of the Goose Creek Correctional Center in Point Mackenzie shows that the COVID-19 outbreak is getting worse.

Testing of the more than 1,300 inmates at the facility that began last week showed that 480 currently have COVID-19, in addition to 193 inmates who are considered to have recovered from the disease.

Last week, about 200 cases were considered active. In response to the positive tests, the Department of Corrections said in a release that it has suspended all movement in and out of the prison.

DOC said that it is trying to house inmates together based on their testing status. In other words, inmates who refuse testing are housed together, as are positive results and negative results. It is unclear how many inmates have refused to be tested.

Two inmates from Goose Creek with COVID-19 have died, including a 77-year-old who died on Monday.

120 results are still pending. DOC said that it will continue to test inmates every three days until there are no positive results for 14 days.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.