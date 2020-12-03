Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Trump administration sets a date for a lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. And, the search continues for two Haines residents missing after yesterday’s landslide. Plus, an Akiak woman shares her experience losing a relative to COVID-19.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Claire Stremple in Haines
- Andrew Kitchenman and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel