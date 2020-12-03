Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
After a torrential downpour, a landslide rips through a neighborhood in Haines. And, expiring coronavirus relief programs will leave 40,000 unemployed Alaskans in limbo. Plus, unable to reach a hospital due to weather, a Pilot Station man dies of COVID-19.
Reports tonight from:
- Claire Stremple and Henry Leasia in Haines
- Abbey Collins, Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau
- Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
- Greg Kim in Bethel