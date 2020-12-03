Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Heavy rain led to flooding in Haines, washing out roads and damaging properties. (Erik Stevens photo)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

After a torrential downpour, a landslide rips through a neighborhood in Haines. And, expiring coronavirus relief programs will leave 40,000 unemployed Alaskans in limbo. Plus, unable to reach a hospital due to weather, a Pilot Station man dies of COVID-19.

Reports tonight from: