In last-minute push, Trump administration announces ANWR lease sale for Jan. 6

Research biologists pause among the wetlands of the coastal plain, with the Brooks Range in the background. During the short field research season, the biologists live and work in this remote camp at the edge of the continent. (Lisa Hupp/USFWS)

In a last-minute push, the Trump administration announced Thursday that it plans to auction off drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in just over a month, setting up a final showdown with opponents before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The sale, which is now set for Jan. 6, would cap a bitter, decades-long battle over whether to drill in the coastal plain, and seal the administration’s efforts to open the land to development.

“Congress directed us to hold lease sales in the ANWR Coastal Plain, and we have taken a significant step in announcing the first sale in advance of the December 2021 deadline set by law,” said Chad Padgett, the Alaska state director for the Bureau of Land Management, in a statement Thursday.

But the Trump administration’s plan for the sale may also draw legal challenges from drilling opponents, who could target the aggressive timeline in court.

With less than two months before the presidential transition, the Trump administration is moving quickly: BLM did not wait for the official conclusion of the preceding step in the process (the “call for nominations”) before scheduling a sale date.

Already, conservation and tribal groups, as well as a coalition of 15 states, have filed lawsuits challenging the Trump administration’s environmental reviews.

And drilling opponents blasted Thursday’s announcement of the lease sale.

“The Trump administration is hell-bent on selling off the Arctic Refuge on its way out the door, rules and laws be damned. But they have made a complete mess of the leasing process,” said a statement from Matt Lee-Ashley, a former deputy interior secretary under President Barack Obama who’s now a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank.

“They have suppressed science, cut corners, and ignored the rights and voices of the Gwich’in people,” Lee-Ashley said. “This whole boondoggle can and should be tossed in the trash by the courts or the next administration.”

Biden has said he opposes drilling in the refuge. But if leases are finalized before he takes office Jan. 20, they could be difficult to revoke.

The coastal plain, also known as the 1002 Area, covers about 1.6 million acres — roughly the size of Delaware.

It represents about 8 percent of the vast refuge. And while it’s home to polar bears, caribou and other wildlife, it’s also thought to hold billions of barrels of oil.

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain is shown in orange. Around 1.6 million acres, the area is roughly the size of Delaware, making up about 8 percent of the refuge. (United States Geological Service)

In a dramatic shift after nearly four decades of protections, a Republican-led Congress approved legislation that opened up the coastal plain to oil development in 2017. It required two lease sales within seven years, the first scheduled for no later than the end of 2021.

After finishing its environmental review process in August, the Trump administration started the formal process of selling oil rights in the coastal plain on Nov. 17, when it launched the “call for nominations.” That’s a 30-day window for oil companies to confidentially tell the government which pieces of land they’d like included in the sale.

That comment period ends Dec. 17.

To the west, in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve, the government has waited until the comment period closes before announcing the date of a lease sale. It must provide at least 30 days notice before holding a sale.

It remains unclear who might show up to a coastal plain lease sale: Drilling opponents have campaigned to deter companies from bidding, and they’ve also secured pledges from an array of banks to withhold financing on oil development in the refuge.

Oil and gas companies aren’t talking publicly about whether they plan to bid.

BLM says the sale will be conducted by video livestream.

