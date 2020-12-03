LISTEN: Alaska geologist says rainfall-induced landslides act like an ‘air hockey table’

The former site of the Redbout Lake Cabin, photographed a day after it was destroyed in a landslide on May 12, 2013. (Kevin Knox photo)

On a really basic level, a landslide is a bunch of earthen material that moves downhill, taking rocks, trees and — like the one in Haines on Wednesday — sometimes houses with it.

Landslides don’t always occur under the same conditions, but in Southeast Alaska they’re often associated with rainfall soaking soils over time, followed by a sudden, torrential downpour that shifts the balance between friction and gravity.

Peter Haeussler is a research geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, and he told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove that it’s kind of like an air hockey table, if the air hockey table was tilted and the airflow turned on.

