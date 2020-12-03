The social safety net in the Covid economy

Byron Corral helps pass out boxes of food at the Food Bank of Alaska’s emergency distribution site in Anchorage. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

As winter deepens and the economy continues to be hampered by COVID-19 restrictions, how much additional pressure is there on the state’s social service programs for vulnerable Alaskans? With budget reductions and less income in many households, will Alaskans be able to assist those who don’t have money for food and housing? We’ll discuss helping others during this extended season of need on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Jasmine Boyle , Executive Director-Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness

Jim Baldwin, CEO of the Food Bank of Alaska

