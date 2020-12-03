There will be a recount Friday of the East Anchorage House race Liz Snyder won by 13 votes

There will be a recount in an Anchorage House race in which Democrat Liz Snyder, right, defeated Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt. A group of 11 Anchorage residents requested the recount. (Left: KTOO, Right: Liz Snyder Campaign)

There will be a recount in the East Anchorage House race in which Democrat Liz Snyder defeated Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt by 13 votes, 4,575 to 4,562.

State Division of Elections workers will start the recount on Friday at 9 a.m.

A group of 11 Anchorage residents requested the recount on Tuesday, saying they believe an election official made mistakes that could change the result.

“When an election is that close — and there’s that margin of votes between the two candidates — then even the smallest error can change the outcome of the election,” said Anchorage lawyer Stacey Stone, who represents the residents.

The recount application claims multiple questioned ballots were incorrectly included in the final tally, some ballots weren’t counted despite a clear intent to vote for Pruitt, and election officials failed to ensure voter ballot certificates were properly completed.

In addition, the recount request said results following an electronic count weren’t properly confirmed, citing concerns over the state’s recently purchased Dominion voting system. It also said a last-minute change in precinct location led to voter confusion and errors in the way ballots were cast and counted.

State law allows either candidates or at least 10 voters to request a recount.

Recounts have changed the outcome of four legislative races in Alaska history. Three of those changes were tie breakers. Snyder’s lead is larger than the changes made by previous recounts.

Because the candidates finished within a half-percent of each other, the state will pay for the cost of the recount.