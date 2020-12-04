12 COVID-19 deaths and 756 new cases reported on Friday

This scanning electron image shows a cell (tan) heavily infected with particles of the virus that causes COVID-19 (orange), isolated from a patient sample. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Alaska marked another grim day of COVID-19 statistics with the state reporting 756 new cases and 12 deaths on Friday.

Three of the deaths are recent while the other nine were identified following a death certificate review, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The deaths bring the total number of people who have died in the state during the pandemic to 141. Over the past month, an average of at least one person per day had died of COVID, though that rate could increase as more cases are reported.

It’s the second day the state has recorded more than 750 COVID cases after yesterday’s record count.