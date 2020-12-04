Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 4, 2020

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Houses in dirty brown water
A neighborhood near downtown Haines flooded Wednesday morning, Dec. 2, 2020. (Henry Leasia/KHNS)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

As record rains threaten to set off more landslides, more Haines residents are forced from their homes. And, Anchorage advocates see some success with a new approach to fighting homelessness. Plus, more details on the plan for distributing a COVID vaccine in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

  • Claire Stremple, Henry Leasia, and Rashah McChesney in Haines
  • Robert Woolsey in Sitka
  • Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Robyne in Fairbanks
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

