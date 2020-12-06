Anchorage mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Anchorage Assembly Chair Austin Quinn-Davidson in her Turnagain neighborhood on October 22. Quinn-Davidson will become the interim mayor of Anchorage, following Mayor Berkowitz’s resignation on October 23. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage’s acting mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Quinn-Davidson, who took over as Anchorage’s mayor in October, is only experiencing mild symptoms, according to a Sunday afternoon press release from the mayor’s office.

According to the release, Quinn-Davidson began experiencing cold-like symptoms last Sunday and immediately began self-isolating. She was tested the next day, but that result came up negative, as did a second test. A third test administered Saturday came back positive.

It isn’t clear how she contracted the virus. Ira Slomski-Pritz, a spokesperson, said that the mayor has been “very careful” with COVID-19 precautions, and spent Thanksgiving with just her wife.

First lady Stephanie Quinn-Davidson tested negative, according to the release.

Quinn-Davidson urged other Anchorage residents to get tested if they feel symptoms.