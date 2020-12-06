Recount upholds Snyder win in Anchorage House race

A there will be a recount in an Anchorage House race in which Democrat Liz Snyder, left, defeat Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt. A group of 11 Anchorage residents requested the recount. (Photos by KTOO and courtesy Liz Snyder’s campaign)

The recount in an Anchorage House race didn’t change the winner: Democrat Liz Snyder defeated Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt by 11 votes.

The margin of victory shrank by two votes, with one vote added to Pruitt’s total and one vote subtracted from Snyder in the recount, which was completed on Friday.

The recount had been requested by a group of 11 Anchorage voters.

The election was a rematch, after Pruitt narrowly defeated Snyder in 2018. It was the most expensive Alaska legislative race this year.

A Division of Elections spokesperson expressed hope that the recount shows that Dominion Voting machines are accurate, and that it will build voters’ confidence in the state’s election process.