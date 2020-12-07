US House passes bill to reduce loss from of landslides

USGS engineer Brian Collins examines part of the Oso, Wash. landslide deposit in 2014.(Mark Reid/USGS)

The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday to create a landslide hazard reduction program.

The impetus was not the destructive slide in Haines this week, but the Oso, Wa., landslide in 2014 that killed 43 people.

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., has been working to get the bill passed since she first introduced it in 2016. She said it will improve landslide science and better prepare communities.

“As the Oso landslide demonstrated, simply sending aid after a tragic natural disaster is insufficient,” she said on the House floor Thursday, just before the measure passed by voice vote. “We need to do more to fund programs and research efforts to prevent natural disasters from becoming national tragedies.”

The Senate passed a similar bill already but still must pass the revised version. DelBene’s staff said that was highly likely.

The program the bill establishes would be part of the U.S. Geological Survey. Among other things, it would create a public database of landslide hazards, and expand an early warning system for debris flow.