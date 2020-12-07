What’s it like to have COVID-19? Doctors and callers explain.

As COVID-19 spreads freely through the state, more Alaskans have either had it or know someone who has. We want to know what your experience has been. What were your symptoms? Did you recover at home or in the hospital?
Join host Dr. Justin Clark and community physicians. Please call in with your comments and questions.
HOST: Dr Justin Clark, MD, FACS
GUESTS:
- Dr. Ben Westley, M.D.
- Dr. Tracy Slager, DO, ATC
