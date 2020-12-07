What’s it like to have COVID-19? Doctors and callers explain.

A lab technician at Cordova’s hospital prepares to load a pair of COVID-19 testing cartridges (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media via FaceTime)

As COVID-19 spreads freely through the state, more Alaskans have either had it or know someone who has. We want to know what your experience has been. What were your symptoms? Did you recover at home or in the hospital?

Join host Dr. Justin Clark and community physicians. Please call in with your comments and questions.

HOST: Dr Justin Clark, MD, FACS

GUESTS:

Dr. Ben Westley, M.D.

Dr. Tracy Slager, DO, ATC

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

