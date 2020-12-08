Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Several people carry a rolled up carpet in a muddy road
Volunteers carry heavy, wet carpet out of a home damaged by flooding as another dumps gravel on the ice in front of them to help with traction on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haines, Alaska. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

As Americans wait for another coronavirus relief bill, Congress tries the Murkowski method. And, cleaning up after last week’s landslides in Haines. Plus, should we expect more landslides in a warming climate?

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Henry Leasia in Haines
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Sage Smiley in Wrangell

