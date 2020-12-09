Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some local leaders are unhappy with Governor’s Dunleavy’s reluctance to implement a mask mandate. And, a vote to close a significant portion of Upper Cook Inlet to commercial salmon fishing. Plus, how a Canadian man ended up driving an American family a thousand miles to the border.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
