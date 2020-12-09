Head of UAA student affairs to serve as interim chancellor

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Bruce Schultz speaks during the annual Faculty and Staff Welcome event in Cuddy Hall. Schultz was appointed as interim chancellor for the University on December 9, 2020. (UAA photo)

University of Alaska Interim President Pat Pitney announced Wednesday that Bruce Schultz has been appointed as the interim chancellor for the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Schultz is currently UAA’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs. He will be stepping into the new role following the departure of UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen.

Read more: UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen takes new job in California

In the announcement Pitney said Schultz was “instrumental in preparing UAA for the fall semester under a COVID environment, and he knows how to mobilize the UAA community to address the critical issues it faces.”

Schultz has been working in student affairs at UAA since 1992 and was appointed to his current position in 2010.

Schultz will begin as interim chancellor on January 4th and will remain in the position until a permanent chancellor is selected.

The process for appointing a permanent chancellor will begin later this month, Pitney said.

With this latest appointment, two of the four top leadership positions at the University of Alaska will be filled by interim leaders – University of Alaska President and University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor.

This article has been corrected to reflect that UAS Chancellor Karen Carey is now the permanent chancellor at UAS.

Reach reporter Mayowa Aina at maina@alaskapublic.org or 907.744.2536