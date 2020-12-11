8 things to know ahead of the governor’s budget that’s about to drop

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs Senate Bill 2002, which funds the capital budget over the next year and maintains 54 separate accounts that fund specific programs like power cost equalization, Aug. 8, 2019. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is getting ready to propose his third budget. His first budget proposed dramatic cuts to state services. The next didn’t include those deep cuts, but it drew down state savings. This time, it’s not clear what his plan is — or exactly when we’ll see it.

The budget is set to be released on Friday at 2 p.m.

Here are eight things to know ahead of the budget: