This show is a bit different in that it is a recording of the Alaska Outdoor Alliance’s Lunch & Learn session from October 14, 2020. The session is called Bikes Belong and the discussion brought together a diverse group of stakeholders in the future of Alaska biking. Opening the session is Lee Hart, Executive Director of the Alaska Outdoor
Alliance. She will introduce the moderator, Christina Grande. Christina has worked in local bike shops for 10 years and is the co-owner of Alaska Bike Adventures. The panelists are Janice Tower from Anchorage, founder of Single Track Advocates and co-founder of Mighty Bikes; Reid Harris from Juneau, president of the Juneau Mountain Bike Alliance;
Damen Bell-Holter from Hydaburg a former professional basketball player who founded a movement called Break the (Bi) Cycle centered around Black and Indigenous men; and Miguel Ramos from Homer, a former professional cyclist who is now a coach, mountain bike guide, and trail builder.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:

Lee Hart, Executive Director Alaska Outdoor Alliance with Christina Grande, as moderator.
Panel: Janice Tower, Reid Harris, Damen Bell-Holter, Miguel Ramos

