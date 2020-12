Many businesses closed or reduced operations early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Abbey Collins/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska’s small businesses — and their employees — have been hit hard by the pandemic. In the spring, the federal government deployed billions of dollars to help offset the pandemic’s financial impact. But now it’s winter, and in Alaska, the money is drying up.

Jon Bittner, director of the Alaska Small Business Development Center said that without a second round of relief money, businesses will continue to suffer.