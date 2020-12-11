Reflecting on the 2020 vote and local opportunities for civic engagement

December 14 is the date the electors in all 50 states cast their ballots for the U.S. President. On this occasion, Hometown Alaska takes the opportunity to reflect on the 2020 national and state elections, the impact a tumultuous national election may have on democracy, and to explore some of the local opportunities for civic engagement.
Joining us today are guests from the League of Women Voters of Alaska, Alaska Common Ground, and the Alaska Division of Elections. The goal is to share observations about both the national and state elections, and to offer information about how to get involved in activities that support democracy.
As always, your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Join us!
