Reflecting on the 2020 vote and local opportunities for civic engagement

Alaska Division of Elections “I Voted” stickers for 2020 were created by artist Barbara Lavallee and included translations in English, Spanish, Koyukon, Gwich’in, Aleut, Tagalog, Alutiiq, Northern Inupiaq, Nunivak Cup’ig, and Yup’ik.

December 14 is the date the electors in all 50 states cast their ballots for the U.S. President. On this occasion, Hometown Alaska takes the opportunity to reflect on the 2020 national and state elections, the impact a tumultuous national election may have on democracy, and to explore some of the local opportunities for civic engagement.

Joining us today are guests from the League of Women Voters of Alaska, Alaska Common Ground, and the Alaska Division of Elections. The goal is to share observations about both the national and state elections, and to offer information about how to get involved in activities that support democracy.

As always, your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Join us!

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Dick Mylius, Alaska Common Ground

Dick Mylius, Alaska Common Ground

Bill Hall, Alaska Common Ground

Joyce Anderson, League of Women Voters Alaska

A representative from the Alaska Division of Elections

LINKS:

League of Women Voters of Alaska website; League of Women Voters Anchorage website

Alaska Common Ground website

Alaska Division of Elections homepage; “I Voted” stickers for 2020 webpage

