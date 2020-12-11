The downhill ski areas of Alaska

HIlltop ski area. Alyeska Ski Resort. Photo by Paul Twardock. Artic Valley ski area. Skeetawk Ski Area, in Hatcher’s Pass. Moose Mountain near Fiarbanks. Eaglecrest Ski Area. Photo by Chris Miller.
“Ski Well, Be Well” is this year’s motto of the Alpine ski industry. Ski areas are opening this month with lots of uncertainty surrounding COVID. After having shut down at the peak of their season last March, the ski industry has worked hard to welcome skiers back to the slope in as safe a manner as possible. This show features interviews with some of the areas in Alaska. Staff from each area will describe their area, their opening plans, and what COVID precautions they are taking.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
Hilltop: Trevor Bird Alyeska: Tatiana Lawson and Cody Burns Arctic Valley: John Robinson-Wilson Skeetawk: Scott Patridge and Brian McGorry Moose Mountain: Roger Evans Eaglecrest: Charlie Harrington
LINKS:
Other areas not on the show:
BROADCAST: Thursday, December 10th, 2020. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, December 10th, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
