Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 14th, 2020

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The first COVID-19 vaccine shipment is in Alaska… with vaccinations starting as soon as tomorrow. And, a look at city planning and the risk of landslides like those in Haines. Plus, Alaska’s teachers on guiding students through this year’s election.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen and Nat Herz in Anchorage

Claire Stremple in Haines

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Robert Hannon in Fairbanks

