Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 14th, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A hypodermic needle in a vial of vaccine
Image from U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The first COVID-19 vaccine shipment is in Alaska… with vaccinations starting as soon as tomorrow. And, a look at city planning and the risk of landslides like those in Haines. Plus, Alaska’s teachers on guiding students through this year’s election.

Reports tonight from:

  • Lex Treinen and Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Claire Stremple in Haines
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Robert Hannon in Fairbanks

Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR