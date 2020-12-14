The first COVID-19 vaccine shipment has arrived in Alaska; shots could start Tuesday

A UPS cargo plane arrives at Anchorage’s international airport with the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine late Sunday. (Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

Alaska health officials said the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, from drug company Pfizer, arrived in the state late Sunday on a UPS plane, and shots are expected to begin this week.

The Department of Health and Social Services, in a prepared statement Monday announcing the shipment’s arrival, didn’t specify when the first doses would be injected.

But the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium is tentatively planning to start vaccinating its front-line health care workers Tuesday morning, continuing throughout the day, said spokeswoman Shirley Young.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is going to help Alaskans put the worst behind us,” GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in the prepared statement. “We will begin the process of finally getting the upper hand of this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal.”

The federal government initially granted 35,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for Alaska. Another shipment of 18,000 doses of a different vaccine from drug company Moderna is expected soon.

A worker pulls a box of COVID-19 vaccine at Providence Hospital (Photo Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

The first round of vaccinations is limited to: Nursing home and other long-term care facility residents and staff; emergency responders providing medical care; community health aides; front-line health care workers with the highest risk of getting COVID-19; and responders who are personally administering vaccinations.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine last week.

This is a breaking news story — check back for updates.