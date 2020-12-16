Report: Alaska health care worker had serious vaccine reaction

A nearly empty critical care unit at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau in April. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

An Alaska health care worker had a “serious allergic reaction” Tuesday and was hospitalized after being injected with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital, Katie Bausler, said the reaction occurred there. Bartlett, along with Anchorage’s Alaska Native Medical Center, were the first places in the state to inject workers with the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for ANMC, Shirley Young, said no allergic reactions have occurred at the Anchorage hospital.

The CDC, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and Bartlett officials have scheduled a news conference for later Wednesday morning.

The New York Times story said that the affected worker did not have a history of drug allergies, but that it was unknown whether the person had other types of allergies.

The story also said the worker’s allergic response appeared to be similar to the anaphylactic reaction experienced by two health care workers in Britain after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine last week.