Talk of Alaska’s annual holiday show is coming up! Send us your holiday messages to share with Alaskans across the state

A tree lit up for the holidays at Towne Square Park in downtown Anchorage on Dec. 8, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

It’s that time of the year again: The annual Talk of Alaska holiday show is coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

Host Steve Heimel will share warm wishes and good tidings from Alaskans around the state through the airwaves and on Facebook Live.

We want to hear from you!

What are you thankful for this year? What’s made you laugh? Is there a special person you want to acknowledge? Do you have a story of resilience you’d like to share? Send us your season’s greetings and well-wishes and we will broadcast them to radios across Alaska.

Host Steve Heimel

Here’s how to share your messages (messages and comments may be heard on air):

Leave us a voicemail with your holiday message at 1-800-478-8255 or 550-8422 if you’re in Anchorage.

Send us an email at talk@alaskapublic.org with “Holiday Message” in the subject line.

Post a comment on Facebook or call during the live show.

Tune in via your local public radio station or watch the show on Alaska Public Media’s Facebook page.

Join us Tuesday, December 22 beginning at 10 a.m. on Alaska Public Media Radio (KSKA 91.1 FM) and via Facebook Live!