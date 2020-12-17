Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 17th, 2020

Rep. Deb Haaland, at podium, spoke at a rally in Washington, D.C. to oppose drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in 2018, a few weeks before she was sworn in. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A Native American is tapped to be a cabinet secretary, for the first time ever. And, a look at the fatal commercial plane crash in Unalaska last year. Plus, artists struggle to sell their work during the pandemic.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Nat Herz, Lex Treinen, Tegan Hanlon and Abbey Collins in Anchorage

Zoe Sobel in Unalaska

Emily Hofstaedter in Nome

